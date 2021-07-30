13 Taliban killed, 16 injured in operation conducted by Afghan forces

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 30 (ANI): Atleast 13 Taliban terrorists were killed and 16 others were injured in operations conducted by Afghanistan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) at the outskirts of Takhar provincial center, said Ministry of Defense, Afghanistan on Friday.

"13 Taliban terrorists were killed and 16 others were wounded in operations conducted by ANDSF at the outskirts of Takhar provincial center, last night. Also, some amount of their weapons, ammunition & equipment were destroyed," Ministry of Defense, Afghanistan tweeted.



Over the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

Taliban have intensified their offensive against civilians, Afghan defence and security forces as foreign troops are withdrawing from the war-torn country.

Over the last few weeks, they captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province. The extremist group issued diktats like ordering women to not leave home alone and men to grow their beards. (ANI)

