14 dead in coal mine accident in China's Guizhou

Guiyang [China], March 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Fourteen trapped people were confirmed dead following a coal mine accident in southwest China's Guizhou Province, the local authority said on Sunday.





The accident occurred at about 8:40 am on February 25 due to the collapse of a mine shaft roof at Sanhe Shunxun coal mine in Zhenfeng County, Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan, according to the rescue headquarters.



Rescue work finished on Sunday noon as the bodies of the trapped workers had been retrieved. Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

