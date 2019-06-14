MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar (L), Secretary West Gitesh Sarma (C) and Joint Secretary SCO Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat (R) at an MEA briefing in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan (Photo/ANI)
MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar (L), Secretary West Gitesh Sarma (C) and Joint Secretary SCO Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat (R) at an MEA briefing in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan (Photo/ANI)

14 decisions signed at SCO summit, Russia to host next meet

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:31 IST

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Fourteen agreements, including those on cooperation in sports, healthcare and environment, were signed at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit here on Friday.
Briefing media on the outcome of the summit, attended by heads of government and state the member-countries, officials said that other than this there are the general administrative agreements.
"In total 14 decisions have been signed by the Council of the Head of States and we have on the sidelines signed some cooperation agreements between SCO and UN-specialised agencies," they said.
Joint Secretary (SCO) in the External Affairs Ministry, Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat Sarma, highlighted that discussions regarding terrorism, Afghanistan, and economic issues, especially opportunities for economic cooperation, during the summit.
She said India reiterated its long-held stand towards the peace process in Afghanistan, which it believes should be led, owned, and controlled by Kabul.
"The deliberations were divided into two portions - the first was the restricted format which is meant for the members which were followed by the expanded format in which observers joined in," the official said.
"Prime Minister Modi congratulated Putin as the next summit will be held in Russia...He also touched upon the topics of connectivity, especially the north-south corridor, Chabahar port and renewable energy. He also introduced the acronym HEALTH (during the SCO session)," Sarma added.
Expanding on the acronym, Sarma said that the 'H' in HEALTH stands for Healthcare Cooperation, 'E' for Economic Cooperation, 'A' for Alternate Energy, 'L' for Literature and Culture, 'T' for Terrorism free society and 'H' for Humanitarian Cooperation.
"The overall message was that India would like to see very positive content in the SCO process. We are ready to contribute to that and work with the SCO countries. There were also a serious of documents which were signed today," Modi was quoted as saying.
Sarma outlined that the document of the anti-narcotic strategy and the programme of action was amongst one of the documents signed today.
Commenting on the Joint Declaration issued after the summit, Hazarika said, "The declaration is a strong statement against terrorism and is endorsed by all SCO member-states."
Answering a question on the agenda of the next summit to be held in Russia, she said that Moscow would be holding 90 events.
"The baton has been passed on to Russia and they have already informed that there will be 90 events and 90 documents to highlight, as President Putin also highlighted in his speech, that they will focus again on areas like cyberterrorism which is very important to them, cooperation in IT and digitisation as well as marking 75 years of second world war celebrations amongst other areas," she said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:32 IST

SCO Summit: India-Iran meeting shelved over scheduling issues

Bishkek [Kygyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): The meeting on Friday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iran President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) summit here was cancelled due to "scheduling issues," as per sources.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:21 IST

Modi invites Kyrgyz businesses to invest in India

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited Kyrgyz businesses to invest in India, saying the country has a huge market and is determined to become a five trillion dollar economy in the next five years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:57 IST

'Chinese' cyber spy group targeting key players in Belt and Road...

California [USA], Jun 14 (ANI): A Chinese cyberespionage group is believed to be targeting key countries for China's Belt and Road Initiative, reveals a report by FireEye, an American cybersecurity company.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:48 IST

India, Kyrgyzstan hold bilateral on SCO sidelines

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Shortly after jointly inaugurating the India-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum, the leaders of the two nations held a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 16:40 IST

Assange supporters gather outside London court ahead of hearing

London [UK], Jun 14 (ANI): Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday gathered outside the Magistrates' Court in London ahead of his hearing on the possible extradition to the United States.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 14:34 IST

India permits Pakistan to re-export dried dates

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 14 (ANI): Indian customs permitted Pakistan to re-export the dried date shipments, which were stuck at the Attari border check post ever since the trade activities between the two neighbours were virtually halted following the Pulwama attack.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 13:46 IST

Nations backing terrorism must be held accountable: PM Modi

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said countries that support and finance terrorism must be held accountable, while the world should come together to combat the menace.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 11:48 IST

SCO Summit: PM Modi to meet Iranian President

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) Summit here on Friday, amid mounting tension in the Persian Gulf.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:41 IST

Kyrgyz President hosts lavish dinner for SCO leaders, special...

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Leaders attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek relished a lavish Kyrgyz dinner hosted by country's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 09:32 IST

Amid frosty ties, Imran Khan reiterates need for dialogue with India

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the need to resolve all outstanding issues with India through dialogue, which, he said, is the only way to sort out differences, amid spiralling tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 09:29 IST

Imran Khan breaks diplomatic protocol at SCO summit

Bishkek [kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan yet again broke the diplomatic protocol, this time at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 08:48 IST

Sarah Sanders a 'battle-tested warrior': Kellyanne Conway

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): Soon after the US President Donald Trump announced that Sarah Sanders will step down as White House spokesperson, White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway praised Sanders by calling her a "battle-tested warrior".

Read More
iocl