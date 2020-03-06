14 killed, 17 injured as building collapses in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], Mar 6 (ANI): As many as 14 people were killed and 17 others injured after a five-storey residential building in the Gulbahar area here collapsed on Thursday.

According to Police Surgeon Dr Qarar Abbasi, the bodies of 14 victims have been brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while at least 17 injured have been brought to the same facility, Dawn reported.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah has directed the Commissioner of Karachi to ensure that rescue and relief operations are properly carried out in the area.

The chief minister also asked for a detailed report on the building's construction. (ANI)

