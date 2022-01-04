14 killed in landslide in China's Guizhou

Guiyang [China], January 4 (ANI): The death toll from a landslide that hit Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Monday has climbed to 14, local media reported citing authorities as saying on Tuesday.



According to the municipal government of Bijie, the landslide took place at a construction site at around 7 p.m. (local time) on Monday, Xinhua reported.

As of 2:05 p.m. (local time) Tuesday, a total of 17 people had been found, of whom 14 were confirmed dead while three others are undergoing treatment in the hospital. The three injured are in stable condition, according to the municipal government.

Rescue work has been completed and the cause of the accident is still under investigation, reported Xinhua. (ANI)

