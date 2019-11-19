Representative Image


14 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghan airstrike

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:04 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 19 (ANI): As many as 14 Taliban terrorists, including a divisional commander, were killed in an airstrike in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province.
"The sortie was launched by Afghan Air Force late on Monday against a hideout belonging to Taliban militants in Qarluq, an area in Archi district of Kunduz, resulting in the death of 14 militants," provincial police said in a statement, reported Xinhua.
According to the statement, those among the killed include Ezatullah, aka Hamza, one of the local commanders of the outfit and two of his close aides.
The statement further said that the slain terrorists have been involved in a series of anti-government activities leading to the destruction of the district office building, military compound and other public facilities in the turbulent district.
Recently, Afghan security forces have tightened security operations against the Taliban terrorists who have been trying to take territory and consolidate their positions in the area ahead of winter.
However, the Taliban hasn't commented on the report so far. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:48 IST

Protests over gas price hike: Three Iranian security personnel killed

Tehran [Iran], Nov 19 (Sputnik/ANI): Three members of the Iranian security forces were killed during the unrest in Tehran, which is part of massive protests against the recent increase in gasoline prices across the country, media reported on Tuesday.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 14:04 IST

Afghan govt releases 3 terrorists as part of prisoners swap

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 19 (ANI): Three terrorists, including Anas Haqqani, were released from Bagram prison on Monday evening and flown to Doha, but will remain under 'house arrest', the sources told TOLOnews.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:39 IST

Rajnath Singh takes 'familiarisation sortie' in Singapore Air...

Singapore, Nov 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday took a familiarisation air sortie in Super Puma Helicopter of Republic of Singapore Air Force. He is on a two-day visit to the island city.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:18 IST

PM Modi condoles demise of UAE President's brother

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of Sultan bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the brother of the UAE President and a member of the Al Nahyan ruling family.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:30 IST

Pakistan resumes postal mail services with India

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 19 (ANI): Pakistan has resumed postal mail services with India and lifted a ban on the delivery of letters, reported Pakistani media.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:18 IST

Yemen's Houthi rebels capture 16 people, 3 ships in Red Sea,...

Seoul [South Korea], Nov 19 (ANI): Yemen's Houthis rebels have captured 16 people and hijacked three ships south of the Red sea, South Korea foreign ministry said.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:49 IST

Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif leaves for London for medical treatment

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 19 (ANI): Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday left for London in an air ambulance for medical treatment.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:30 IST

Physician clears air on 'speculation' about Trump's off-record...

Washington [US], Nov 19 (ANI): Dispelling speculations about Donald Trump's health, his physician on Monday said that the president has not had any chest pain and was not treated for urgent or acute issues.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:03 IST

Israeli air defense intercepts 4 'launches' from Syria

Tel Aviv [Israel], Nov 19 (Sputnik/ANI): Israeli air defence systems intercepted four unspecified launches from Syria against the north of the country, their forces said on Tuesday.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:00 IST

MQM founder Altaf Hussain seeks asylum in India

London [UK], Nov 19 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant him and his colleagues asylum in India, and financial assistance.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:58 IST

'Soyuz Fall 2020, Spring 2021 missions to ISS comprises all-Russian crew'

Moscow [Russia], Nov 19 (Sputnik/ANI): Foreign astronauts are not part of the planned Soyuz crew set to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) in October 2020 and in the spring of 2021, data published by Russia's Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre has revealed.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:13 IST

Singapore: Rajnath Singh visits Sembawang Air Base

Singapore, Nov 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Singapore, on Tuesday visited the Sembawang Air Base.

