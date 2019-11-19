14 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghan airstrike

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 19 (ANI): As many as 14 Taliban terrorists, including a divisional commander, were killed in an airstrike in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province.

"The sortie was launched by Afghan Air Force late on Monday against a hideout belonging to Taliban militants in Qarluq, an area in Archi district of Kunduz, resulting in the death of 14 militants," provincial police said in a statement, reported Xinhua.

According to the statement, those among the killed include Ezatullah, aka Hamza, one of the local commanders of the outfit and two of his close aides.

The statement further said that the slain terrorists have been involved in a series of anti-government activities leading to the destruction of the district office building, military compound and other public facilities in the turbulent district.

Recently, Afghan security forces have tightened security operations against the Taliban terrorists who have been trying to take territory and consolidate their positions in the area ahead of winter.

However, the Taliban hasn't commented on the report so far. (ANI)