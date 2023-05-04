15 decisions expected from SCO foreign ministers' meeting in Goa tomorrow

Benaulim (Goa) [India], May 4 (ANI): A total of 15 decisions are expected from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting on Friday.

"There will be a total of 15 key decisions on table for SCO CFM Meet. These decisions will shape SCO Leaders' Summit in July in New Delhi," sources told ANI.

The people cited above said that the shortlisted decisions will not be made public after the end of tomorrow's CFM.

Sources also highlighted that during the foreign ministers' meeting, discussions will range on exchanging opinions regarding regional and global issues, as well as other topics of common interest, such as the reform and modernization of the eight-member organization.

India is hosting the foreign ministers' conclave ahead of the annual summit of the grouping this July.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan in Goa today.

The SCO foreign ministers` Meeting is scheduled for May 4 and 5.

Pakistan Foreign Affairs Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari today said he is leading his country's delegation at the SCO meeting in Goa.

Zardari said his decision to attend the meeting underlines Pakistan's strong commitment to the SCO charter.

"On my way to Goa, India. Will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization CFM. My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan's strong commitment to the charter of SCO," Bilawal tweeted a video on Thursday.

Earlier today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived at Goa's Dabolim airport to attend the two-day-long SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting.

Lavrov, who was accompanied by a delegation is scheduled to hold a bilateral with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Lavrov is also expected to have several bilateral meetings with his counterparts of other SCO countries.

A cultural program will be organised for SCO delegates in Goa. (ANI)