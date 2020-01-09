15 envoys based in New Delhi to visit J-K on Jan 9-10: Sources

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): A group of around 15 foreign envoys based in New Delhi will be taken to Jammu and Kashmir on January 9-10 to see first-hand the efforts being made by the Government in the region, sources said.



The decision was taken after some envoys based in the national capital requested to visit the region.



"We have been receiving requests from some envoys based in Delhi to undertake a visit Jammu and Kashmir. Our consistent position has been that we may consider the request only after analyzing the security situation and checking the ground situation with J&K administration," sources said.



Sources said that accordingly, a group of around 15 envoys -- from the United States, Maldives, Norway, Argentina, Niger, Togo, Vietnam, Bangladesh, South Korea, Peru, Morocco, among others -- who are based in Delhi, are being taken to the Union Territory.

They will meet civil society leaders and will be briefed on the security situation by the Army and intelligence services.



Last year a delegation comprising members of the European Parliament had visited the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

