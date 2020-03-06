15 injured in Kabul attack, Taliban deny involvement

Kabul [Afghanistan], Mar 06 (ANI): At least 15 people were injured in an attack on a Shiite memorial ceremony in Kabul, which was beig attended by the chief executive of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, said Afghanistan Health ministry on Friday.

"Fifteen people were injured in the accident," Health Ministry Spokesman Wahidullah Mayar told Sputnik. According to Abdullah's spokesman Mujiburahman Rahimi, the chief executive was not harmed in the attack.

However, the interior ministry said that 18 civilians were injured and were taken to a hospital.

Taliban have denied any involvement in the attack.

The Afghan security forces have taken control of the area in Kabul where the attack took place.

The attack occurred during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the death of Shiite Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari that was attended by many senior politicians including Abdullah Abdullah. (ANI)

