15 injured in Tokyo train fire incident: Reports

Tokyo [Japan], October 31 (ANI): Fifteen people were reported injured after a fire broke out Sunday night on a Keio Line train in Tokyo, with authorities immediately arresting a man who was carrying a knife, local news reported.



Kyodo News reported, that investigative sources are looking into a report that hydrochloric acid has spread on the train. The police received a report regarding a knife-wielding man around 8 pm.

The incident took place on a 10-car train bound for Shinjuku in central Tokyo. (ANI)

