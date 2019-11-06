A Thai military personnel examine the site where villagers were killed in Yala province on late Tuesday
A Thai military personnel examine the site where villagers were killed in Yala province on late Tuesday

15 killed in attack in Thailand's Yala province

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:10 IST

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 6 (ANI): At least 15 people were killed and several others suffered injuries in an attack on a security checkpoint in a Muslim-majority province in southern Thailand, security officials said on Wednesday.
The late-night attack was the worst single attack in years in Yala province where a Muslim separatist insurgency has killed thousands.
The attackers, in the province of Yala, also used explosives and scattered nails on roads to delay response from security forces, Al Jazeera reported.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility as such incidents are common in the province.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha has said that the perpetrators must "be brought to justice," according to Defence Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantravanich.
A decades-old separatist campaign in Thailand's largely ethnic Malay-Muslim provinces of Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat has killed nearly 7,000 people since 2004, claimed Deep South Watch, a group that was established in 2006 with the intention of raising awareness about the conflict in southern Thailand.
The population of the provinces, which belonged to an independent Malay Muslim sultanate before Thailand annexed them in 1909, is 80 per cent Muslim, while the rest of the country is overwhelmingly Buddhist.
The region is under martial law, heavily policed by the military and sometimes staffed with trained civilian volunteers, with residents and rights groups accusing them of heavy-handed tactics.
Some rebel groups in the south said they are fighting to establish an independent state. Police, teachers and other government representatives are often targets of the violence. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:02 IST

Pashtun activist urge Pakistan to stop extra-judicial killings...

Geneva [Switzerland], Nov 6 (ANI): A Pashtun activist and member of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has urged Pakistan to end the extra-judicial killings of civilians in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region located in the northeastern part of the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:51 IST

Pakistan fearful of strategic encirclement by India: US Report...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): US Congressional Report on Afghan Affairs has specifically mentioned that Pakistan has been playing 'an active but negative role' in Afghanistan while simultaneously, is fearful of strategic encirclement by India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:52 IST

Sikh pilgrims reach Gurdwara Punja Sahib from Canada in a bus...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 6 (ANI): A bus carrying Sikh pilgrims from Canada reached Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal, a stop of their journey to the new Kartarpur Corridor to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Baba Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:47 IST

Pak seeks $9 bn loan from China to fund CPEC projects

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 6 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday sought a USD nine billion loan from China to finance road and infrastructure projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:44 IST

Roger Stone leaves first day of trial amid alleged medical emergencies

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): The trial of Roger Stone, the former campaigner of President Donald Trump, took off an unusual start on Tuesday (local time) amid a host of medical issues that resulted in the lobbyist abruptly leaving the courtroom.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:39 IST

US man pleads guilty to plotting Cleveland bomb attack

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): A US citizen, who has been accused of plotting a July 4 bomb attack in Cleveland last year, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of trying to provide material support to al-Qaeda terrorists, the Justice Department announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:31 IST

3 slain Khalistani leaders, including Bhindranwale in Kartarpur...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A video song released by the Pakistan government welcoming Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib has created a controversy as it has pictures of three Khalistani separatist leaders, including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the background in one part of the clip.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:09 IST

Yemen govt, separatists ink power-sharing deal

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Yemen's internationally recognised government on Tuesday (local time) signed a Saudi-brokered power-sharing deal with the southern separatists aiming to quell a new front to end the country's civil war.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 09:10 IST

Pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho injured in knife attack during...

Hong Kong, Nov 6 (ANI): Pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho Kwan-yiu was on Wednesday injured in knife attack while on an election campaign event in Tuen Mun.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 07:05 IST

Top US security officials warn of potential interference by...

Washington [US], Nov 6 (ANI): Top US security officials have warned that Russia, China, Iran and other "foreign malicious actors" could interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 06:46 IST

Pakistan: Opposition rejects govt proposal to probe 2018 election results

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 6 (ANI): Pakistan's opposition rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government's proposal for a judicial commission to probe the alleged rigging in the July 2018 election.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 03:59 IST

Trump impeachment inquiry: Envoy to EU admits Ukraine quid pro quo

Washington [US], Nov 6 (ANI): In new testimony, the United States ambassador to the European Union Gordon D Sondland on Tuesday revealed that he told a top Ukrainian official that no military aid will be provided unless it publicly committed to investigations President Donald Trump wanted.

Read More
iocl