15 members of public uprising forces in Afghanistan killed or wounded in Paktia blast

Rohani Baba [Afghanistan], November 02 (ANI): At least 15 personnel of Afghanistan forces were either killed or wounded in a car bomb blast near their checkpoint in Rohani Baba district in Paktia province on Sunday night, Tolo News reported citing sources.



"At least 15 members of public uprising forces were either killed or wounded in the attack," sources said.

No group has so far taken the responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, a security force personnel and a civilian were wounded in a magnetic IED blast in Khwaja Sabz Posh area in Kabul on Monday morning. (ANI)

