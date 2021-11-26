15 more countries recognise India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate: MEA

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): As many as fifteen more countries have recognised India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed late on Thursday.

"Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates continues! Fifteen more recognitions for India's vaccination certificate," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

"Mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates with India: Australia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mauritius, Mongolia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Palestine, Philippines, San Marino, Singapore, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine," MEA said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said that nearly 100 countries have agreed to the Mutual Acceptance of vaccination certificates of India's COVID vaccines and vaccination process.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said the Union Government is in communication with the rest of the world so that beneficiaries of the world's largest COVID vaccination program gets accepted and recognized, thereby easing travel for education, business and tourism purposes.

The Union Health Ministry along with the MEA is in continuous communication with all countries for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, and WHO and nationally approved vaccines to facilitate hassle-free international travel across countries. (ANI)