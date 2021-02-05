15 Taliban terrorists killed, 3 injured by Afghan forces in Kandahar

Kandahar [Afghanistan], February 4 (ANI): Fifteen Taliban terrorists were killed and three others suffered injuries in an operation by the Afghan forces in the southern province of Kandahar, the country's defence ministry said on Thursday.



The Taliban gathered in Kandahar province's Arghandab and Dand districts to launch attacks on the Afghan security forces' posts, Sputnik reported.

"Defence and security forces, in a joint operation and with the support of the air force, targeted the militant group, killed 15 Taliban and wounded three others," the Afghan Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

In this operation, the police discovered and confiscated light and heavy ammunition, four motorcycles, and two more vehicles loaded with improvised explosive devises. (ANI)

