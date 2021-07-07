15 terrorists killed as Taliban attack on Afghanistan's Taluqan city repulsed

Taluqan [Afghanistan] July 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Taliban attack on Taluqan city, the capital of Afghanistan's northern Takhar province, has been repulsed and the terrorists fled away after leaving 15 bodies behind, the provincial government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Taliban insurgents launched a massive offensive on Taluqan city early Wednesday, but their attempts to gain ground have been foiled, and the terrorists after suffering casualties and leaving 15 bodies behind fled away, the statement said.

According to the statement, 20 more terrorists sustained injuries in the fighting that lasted for a couple of hours. One army soldier was killed and two others were injured.

The Taliban, which have captured at least four districts in the restive Takhar province over the past one month and have been attempting to overrun the provincial capital Taluqan city, is yet to make comment. (ANI/Xinhua)