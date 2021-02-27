1.5 tonne heroin from Pakistan seized by Dutch authorities at Rotterdam port: Report

Amsterdam [Netherlands], February 27 (ANI): The Dutch authorities have seized the biggest single consignment of 1.5 tonnes of heroin packed in a container of Himalayan salt which arrived at Rotterdam port from Pakistan, local media reported.

The container was seized on Wednesday. Netherlands police have seized its largest-ever haul of heroin after searching a shipping container filled with Himalayan salt from Pakistan, prosecutors said.

The haul was made on the basis of information supplied by the National Crime Agency in Britain, Dutch news reported. In total, five people were arrested following a raid on a property in Etten-Leur two weeks ago.

Three of the five men, aged 33, 37 and 38 were still in custody while two others, aged 60 and 62 have been released but remain suspects’, prosecutors said.

Commenting on the heroin seizure, Pakistani journalist Taha Siddiqui said heroin in Pakistan comes through Afghanistan and processed in Pakistan allegedly under Pakistan Army supervision.

"Himalayan pink salt in Europe is usually sold as an Indian product. I always found it unfair & wondered when Pakistan will do its own export. Well seems like it did! PS Heroin in Pakistan comes thru Afghanistan & is processed in Pakistan allegedly under #PakistanArmy supervision," the journalist tweeted

The haul is the biggest single consignment of heroin ever seized in the Netherlands.

‘It’s the largest seizure ever of heroin in the country,’ the Dutch public prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The seizure and arrests came after ‘intensive cooperation with the British-based national crime agency,’ it added.

"No further information, including the eventual destination of the drugs, is being given in the 'interests of the investigation’, said the Dutch public prosecution department. (ANI)