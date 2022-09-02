150 years of glorious journey of Japanese Railway

Tokyo [Japan], September 2 (ANI): Japanese railways will mark its 150th anniversary in October this year. Ever since the inception of the Japanese railways, the economy of the country developed to a great extent.

Japanese railways started with a steam-powered locomotive that ran between Shinbashi in Tokyo and Yokohama. Now, railways are being run by electrically powered engines, which are now spread across the length and breadth of Japan.

An exhibition of railway models was organised with the theme of the 150th anniversary of the functioning of Japanese railways. A scaled-down model of an old railway runs through a small diorama.

"We set the theme of 150 years' history and displayed photos of that era. Also, there is a chronology to let visitors learn about the changes to the railway. The model railway is called King of Hobby, and you can enjoy it by laying tracks in your own backyard. As a hobby, modellers gather to share the same tracks and bring railway models to enjoy," said Kiyoshi Ikezaki, Official, Models Imon.



A reproduction model of the railway starting from Tokyo expresses the unique scenery of the Japanese capital. The train is running in traffic congestion. The most important container freight train for distribution is the longest train in Japan.

"The 150th anniversary of the railway started before we were born. It's not modern, and I feel that the beginning of the railway is the legacy. I believe that the railway will be a historical industry and mode of transportation," said one of the modellers.

The diorama railway model, which shows the changing of seasons in Japan, runs through an old brick tunnel and an iron bridge. This is a rich and beautiful view of Japan.

"The old railway track built in the early Showa era and the tunnel built after World War 2 are real symbols of history. The way people travel has gradually changed from the railroad to bus to aeroplane. I really feel the changing times, so I want the railroad to run for a long time," said another modeller.

The model of trains, which is created by enthusiasts and modellers, has revived the charm of yesteryear railways that had once disappeared. It portrays the 150 years of history of Japanese railways which is being handed down to future generations. (ANI)

