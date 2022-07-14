157 women kidnapped, 112 assaulted last month in Pakistan: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 14 (ANI): A total of 157 women were kidnapped, 112 women were a victim of physical assault and 91 women were raped across Pakistan in the month of June, according to a report.

The Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) and the Centre for Research, Development and Communication (CRDC) compiled a report that pointed out a growing trend in violence against women in Pakistan along with the increasing domestic violence cases in the country, the Dawn Newspaper reported.

The report stated that 100 cases of domestic violence cases were reported in the country.

Around 180 children were a victim of sexual and physical violence in the month of June. A total of 93 cases of child abuse were reported along with 64 cases of kidnapping and 37 cases of physical assault, the report said.

Punjab province recorded 108 kidnapping incidents in June. Meanwhile, Sindh, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan reported 22, 17, 6 and four abductions respectively in June.

66 physical violence cases of women were reported in Punjab followed by 27 in Sindh, 11 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eight in Islamabad.

Out of 100 cases of domestic violence, at least 68 were reported in Punjab, 17 in Sindh, 13 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two cases were reported in Islamabad, local media reported.

Punjab reported 53 rape cases, followed by 16 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14 cases in Sindh, six cases in Islamabad, and two cases in Balochistan.

The report added that the country also recorded a total of seven honour killing cases and a total of seven workplace harassment cases.

A total of 36 child abuse incidents were reported in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 28 incidents, Sindh reported 18 incidents, Islamabad reported 6 incidents and Balochistan reported 5 incidents.

The country did not record any child labour or child marriage cases in May, however, five child labour cases were reported and seven child marriage cases were reported in Pakistan in June, it added.

"The aim of regularly publishing this data is to bring attention to the rapid increase in violence against women and children," SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas said.

"We hope that with increased media attention and reporting, the government, police and judiciary dedicate their attention to the speedy processing of cases, their resolution and punishment," he added. (ANI)