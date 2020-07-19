1,579 new COVID-19 cases push Pakistan's tally to 263,496

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): Pakistan has reported 1,579 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 263,496.

According to Radio Pakistan, 46 people have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. The total death toll now stands at 5,568.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 112,118 cases have been reported in Sindh, 89,793 in Punjab, 31,890 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,424 in Balochistan, 14,576 in Islamabad and 1,807 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Sindh government spokesperson tweeted, "In Sindh, so far 3,249 children under the age of 10 and 22,554 people above the age of 50 have been infected by COVID-19. Please exercise all precautions, wear masks and people should not go out unnecessarily. Infection rate has come down but we have to ensure there is no spike during Eid." (ANI)

