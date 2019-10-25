16 sentenced to death in Bangladesh for murder of teenage girl

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 25 (ANI): A Bangladeshi court on Thursday sentenced 16 people to death for the murder of a teenager who was burned to death in April for refusing to withdraw a sexual harassment complaint against her institution's principal.

18-year-old Nusrat Jahan Rafi was set on fire on April 6 on the rooftop of a madrasa, ten days after her family filed a case against SM Sirajuddaula, the then principal of Sonagazi Islamia Fazil (Degree) Madrasa, for sexually harassing her, reported Dhaka Tribune.

She died of her injuries four days later at Dhaka Medical College hospital, sparking widespread protests across Bangladesh demanding justice for the girl, and leading the authorities to take prompt action.

The verdict was delivered after 61 days of court proceedings, making it one of the quickest in the country's recent history.

Among those found guilty were former members of the school's administration, teachers and pupils. All 16 accused were proven guilty and awarded the capital punishment under Section 4(1)/30 of the Woman and Children Repression Prevention Act 2000.

In addition, the guilty have also been fined BDT 1 lakh each. The money would go to Nusrat's parents.

Nusrat's family said that they were happy to see that justice was served and thanked Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her pledge and initiative in ensuring justice for the victim. (ANI)

