18 killed, 48 injured in explosion outside educational centre in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 25 (ANI): At least 18 people were killed and 48 others sustained injuries in an explosion that took place outside an educational centre in Pul-e-Khoshk area of Dasht-e-Barchi in the west of Kabul on Saturday evening, the Afghan government said.

The interior ministry said that the suicide bomber was recognised by security guards of the educational centre and detonated his explosives before reaching the target, Tolo News reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.



The suicide bomber who was trying to enter the Kawsar educational centre, which is located in a narrow street, was reportedly recognised in the middle of the street in the west of Kabul, according to eyewitnesses.

Eyewitnesses said dozens of students were in their classes when the attack happened. Videos on social media following the attack showed many teenagers who sustained injuries in the explosion.

Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council of National Reconciliation in a statement condemned the suicide attack on a training centre in Kabul, saying it is inhuman and against Islamic principles and values.



Sharhzad Akbar, the chairperson of Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission said: "After a week of horrific violence across Afghanistan" the news on the attack "drains every last ounce of energy and hope." (ANI)

