18 people injured in Turkey earthquake

Ankara [Turkey], June 15 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 18 people have suffered injuries in an earthquake of 5.7 magnitudes that stuck the eastern Turkish province of Bingol on Sunday.

The earthquake struck the Karliova district of Bingol earlier on Sunday, causing the local gendarmerie observation tower to collapse. The initially reported toll of casualties included one person killed and nine others injured.

"The earthquake left 18 people injured, none of them in critical condition," Oktay told journalists, adding that the assessment of damage inflicted was underway.

According to the Turkish vice president, the quake produced 46 aftershocks of lower magnitude.

Earthquakes in Turkey's east are commonplace as it is the country's most seismically active region. (Sputnik/ANI)

