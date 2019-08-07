18 people killed, over 100 wounded in Kabul attack

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 7 (ANI): At least 18 people were killed and over a hundred wounded after a car bomb attack rattled Kabul on Wednesday morning.

Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry confirmed the death toll, according to TOLOnews.

Earlier reports had suggested that 95 people, including women and children, were wounded in the car bombing attack which targetted the police district six (PD6) headquarters here.

Taliban has since claimed responsibility for the blast.

Houses in close proximity to the PD6 headquarters were also been damaged due to the attack. (ANI)

