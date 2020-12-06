18 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 6 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 18 Taliban terrorists have been killed in southern Kandahar province, the former stronghold of the Taliban outfit, said a statement of Defense Ministry released here on Sunday.



In the operations which covered parts of Dand, Jelai and Maroud districts since Saturday, 18 armed insurgents have been killed and a total of anti-personnel and anti-vehicle mines have been discovered and defused, the statement added.

Taliban terrorists who are active in parts of Kandahar province have yet to make a comment. (ANI/Xinhua)

