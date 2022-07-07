185 prisoners set free from Afghanistan's Kandahar jail

Kandahar [Afghanistan], July 7 (ANI): 185 inmates from Kandahar's central jail were set free in Afghanistan on Thursday, Xinhua reported, quoting jail commander Mawlawi Akhtar Mohammad Hussaini as saying.

According to the official, the detainees were set free in line with the decree of the Taliban-run administration's supreme leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada on account of Eid ul-Adha, on Saturday.

45 released inmates had been held for involvement in criminal activities while the remaining 140 were drug-addicted persons, Hussaini added.

The authorities also released 350 detainees from the Kandahar jail a couple of days ago, reported Xinhua.

Afghanistan, speaking as the country concerned, said reports that the situation of human rights, particularly those of women and girls, was today worse than anywhere else in the world.



The situation of women and girls in Afghanistan reflects systematic violations of rights directly resulting from the wilful adoption of measures and policies by the Taliban, aiming at erasing them completely from all spheres of public life.

Unrecognized by most of the international community, the Taliban-led government has committed to disrespecting the human rights of women. The atrocities of the Taliban against Afghan women have been on an incessant surge since the organization seized power in Afghanistan in August last year, banning young girls and women of humanitarian rights.

Taliban has suspended the secondary education of girls and enforced a strict form of Hijab. They have also provided no opportunities for Afghan women to participate in political and public life, to fit the pattern of absolute gender segregation that is aimed at making women invisible in society.

Afghan women had enjoyed unfettered freedom in the country for so many years but are now staring at a bleak future due to a number of restrictions imposed by the Taliban governing aspects of their lives within ten months of Afghanistan's takeover as the criminal acts have been on an incessant rise.

Away from the urban areas, women and girls are not allowed to move out on the streets or travel without a male family member accompanying them.

Women are being curtailed from wearing make-up as well as from their reproductive rights. (ANI)

