19 dead, more than 300 injured after 5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes POK

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 24 (ANI): At least 19 people were killed while more than 300 were injured after an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude struck Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) on Tuesday.

ARY News reported the quake hit some urban and rural parts of the region including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and several other scattered places.

While 11 deaths have been reported from Jatlan, eight have been reported from Mirpur.

Officials were quoted as saying the local administration and police need heavy machinery to proceed with the relief activities.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chief Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal said various buildings including Boys Hostel in Jatlan have collapsed following the strong earthquake.

Initial reports said four people died while 76 others were injured.

The epicentre of the quake was registered at a depth of 10 kilometres, about one kilometre southeast of Mirpur, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Tremors were felt across northern India including Delhi, the national capital region, Punjab and Haryana, as well as in major cities of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore. (ANI)

