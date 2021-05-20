19-year-old Pakistani TikToker accidentally shoots, kills himself while filming video

Swat [Pakistan], May 20 (ANI): A 19-year-old TikToker was killed as his pistol went off accidentally while filming a video in Kabal tehsil on Wednesday.

Kabal police confirmed that the incident occurred during the filming of a TikTok video, reported Dawn.

"According to our initial report, TikTok star Hamidullah, a resident of Maaband Shah Dherai, was filming a video showing a suicide scene for sharing with his followers on his account when the pistol went off," said DSP Kabal Hazrat Badshah.



The police soon reached the spot, collected initial information and shifted the body to Kabal hospital for post-mortem, reported Dawn.

Hamidullah was a famous TikTok star in Kabal tehsil, and according to eyewitness and friends of the deceased, "He planned to film a suicide video and arranged a pistol. Unaware of bullets in the pistol, he went to a nearby mountain with his friends where they started filming the video."

One of the eyewitnesses confirmed that when he put the pistol on his temple it went off accidentally, reported Dawn.

His friends said Hamid had also prepared tragic background music for the video. (ANI)

