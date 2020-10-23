19.40 lakh Indians repatriated through 'Vande Bharat' mission

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): As of Thursday, a total of 19.40 lakh Indians have been repatriated through the 'Vande Bharat' mission, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today.

In a weekly media briefing, Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson, said: "In terms of numbers, 1,050 international flights have been scheduled under this phase, 690 flights have already been operated from 20 countries, reaching 22 airports across the country and repatriating an estimated 1 lakh 20 thousand people."

"Our missions continue to proactively work with local governments to facilitate the movement of Indians stranded in those countries," he added.

Phase seven of the mission was initiated on October 1, 2020.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions. (ANI)