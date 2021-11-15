2 civilians, 4 ISIS-K terrorists killed in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 15 (ANI): At least two civilians and four Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan (ISIS-K) terrorists were killed during a large-scale operation in Afghanistan's Kandahar province on Monday, local media reported.

This comes after the Taliban launched operations against the ISIS-K branch in Kandahar after the group recently escalated their attacks in Afghanistan.

"Islamic Emirate local officials said four Daesh members were killed and eight others were arrested during the operation," Tolo News reported.

The clashes between the security forces and ISIS-K terrorists lasted for several hours.



"The security and intelligence forces of the Islamic Emirate launched an operation on Daesh hideouts early on Monday in which eight Daesh members were arrested, and four were killed," Tolo news quoted Shamsuddin Samim, deputy head of Kandahar's information and culture department as saying.

According to Samim, four hideouts of ISIS-K were destroyed during the operation.

Meanwhile, local residents said two civilians were also killed during the operation, Tolo News reported.

The security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated significantly since the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15.

ISIS-K has carried out several attacks including an attack on Kabul Airport during an evacuation by the US forces following the fall of Kabul. (ANI)

