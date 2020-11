Kabul [Afghanistan], November 8 (ANI): At least two civilians were killed and two more injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan's Qala-e-Naw city, the centre of Badghis province.



Quoting provincial acting Police Chief, Shir Aqa Alokozai, TOLO News reported, that two civilians killed and two others wounded in a bomb blast at a shop in Qala-e-Naw city.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)