2 civilians killed, 3 injured in bomb blast in Afghanistan

Jalalabad [Afghanistan], May 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Two civilians were killed and three others wounded in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Wednesday, local police confirmed.

The incident occurred when a wagon vehicle touched off the IED planted by Taliban militants in Sherzad district, in the southwestern of provincial capital Jalalabad early Wednesday, Farid Khan from provincial police told Xinhua. The wounded were transported to a district hospital by the police.



Terrorists in Afghanistan have been using homemade IEDs to make roadside bombs and landmines to target security forces, but the lethal weapons also inflict casualties on civilians.

More than 920 civilians were killed and over 1,640 others wounded in IED explosions in 2020, according to official figures.

Besides, four Taliban terrorists were killed and one militant wounded after an IED they were planting exploded prematurely along a provincial roadway in Pul-e-Alam, capital of neighboring Logar province on Tuesday, the Afghan Ministry of Interior confirmed in a statement. (ANI/Xinhua)

