police lathi-charged protestors during a peaceful pro-freedom rally held in Muzaffarabad city in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday
police lathi-charged protestors during a peaceful pro-freedom rally held in Muzaffarabad city in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday

2 dead, 80 injured after police lathi-charge protesters in Muzaffarabad

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:17 IST

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Oct 22 (ANI): Two civilians were killed and over 80 others sustained injuries after police lathi-charged protestors during a peaceful pro-freedom rally held in Muzaffarabad city in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday.
Various political parties under the All independent parties alliance (AIPA) in PoK had called for a pro-freedom rally in Muzaffarabad today to observe "black day". It was on this day in 1947 that Pakistani forces had invaded Jammu and Kashmir.
People came out on the streets in large numbers to register their protest on the 72nd anniversary of the Invasion Day. Denying the demonstrators to hold anti-government protestors, the police resorted to using tear gas shells and lathi-charged to disperse the crowd.
October 22 is marked as the "black day" by the people of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan, as they demand Pakistan to leave their territory.
Prior to the incident, a protestor said that they have planned to carry out a peaceful protest to mark the day. "We have planned peaceful protest to mark the day, albeit if the administration shows any aggressiveness, we are willing to go to any extent to have our voices heard."
Similar protests were witnessed on October 22, last year in Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Gilgit, Rawalpindi and other areas. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:15 IST

Pak actor says she did item song for ISPR

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 22 (ANI): Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer has said that she did the "item number" in a movie because the film was a project of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:58 IST

Pakistan Army meddling in diplomatic affairs

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): In yet another example signifying that Pakistan's state affairs is controlled by the Army, its spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor poked his nose in diplomatic affairs which are normally handled by civilian governments.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:29 IST

Indian and Pakistan unlikely to sign agreement on Kartarpur...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): An agreement between India and Pakistan over the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is unlikely to be signed on Wednesday, sources told ANI.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:04 IST

Kovind, Nepal Pres meet in Japan, discuss issues of mutual...

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 22 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on here Tuesday met his Nepal counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari and discussed several issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 13:46 IST

Russia: Pradhan visits Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex in Vladivostok

Vladivostok [Russia], Oct 22 (ANI): Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 13:41 IST

Madagascar: Indian rock group performs at cultural event

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 22 (ANI): Indian Bollywood rock group Antariksh performed at a cultural event in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 13:37 IST

Japan's Emperor Naruhito formally proclaims enthronement

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 22 (ANI): Japan's Emperor Naruhito has officially proclaimed his enthronement in a centuries-old ceremony which was attended by more than a hundred global dignitaries, including President Ram Nath Kovind.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:52 IST

Heads of 87 foreign missions in India reached Amritsar to visit...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The heads of 87 foreign missions in India on Tuesday reached Amritsar to visit Golden Temple in order to take part in celebrations to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:34 IST

Trump congratulates Justin Trudeau for his 'wonderful,...

Washington [US], Oct 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his "wonderful and hard-fought victory" in the election.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 10:53 IST

Heads of over 90 foreign missions in India to visit Golden Temple today

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Over 90 heads of foreign missions in India embarked on a visit to Amritsar's Golden Temple on Tuesday to take part in celebrations to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 09:17 IST

Trudeau set to lead Canada's next government: Exit polls

Ottawa [Canada], Oct 22 (ANI): Justin Trudeau is expected to serve another term as Canada's prime minister as Liberals is winning a plurality of seats in Parliament, according to CBC News.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 07:05 IST

Death toll rises to 11 after weekend of violent protests in Chile

Santiago [Chile], Oct 22 (ANI): At least 11 people have died in Chile, according to the mayor of the Chilean capital, as protests and violence continued to mar the Latin American country during the weekend.

Read More
iocl