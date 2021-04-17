2 firefighters die in battling Beijing's power station fire

Beijing [China], April 17 (ANI/Xinhua): firefighters">Two firefighters died when they were putting out a fire in an energy storage power station in Beijing, China on Friday.



The municipal fire and rescue department said on its official website on Saturday morning that it dispatched 235 firefighters with 47 fire engines to put out the fire that broke out at Friday noontime.

The northern part of the station exploded all of a sudden in the course of firefighting operation, resulting in the death of two firefighters and the injury of another. One employee of the station remained missing, the department said.

The fire was put out at 11:40 p.m. Friday. (ANI/Xinhua)

