2 guards including police commander killed in Afghanistan car bomb attack

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 7 (ANI): Two guards, including a police commander, have been killed in a car bomb attack at a market in Afghanistan's Kuz Kunar district on Tuesday.

"Mir Zaman, a police commander in Kuz Kunar district of Nangarhar, was killed along with two guards in a car bomb attack in a market in Kuz Kunar district this morning," TOLO news quoted Attaullah Khogyani, the Nangarhar governor's spokesman, as saying.

Ten others were injured in the attack, Khogyani said.

So far, no terror group has taken responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

