Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 5 (ANI): Two Indian nationals abducted in Baghlan in 2006 have been released after two years in prison, TOLOnews reported on Wednesday.
The men were accompanied by four other Indians who were working on a power transmission project, the others had been released earlier.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
2 Indians abducted in Baghlan in 2006 released after 2 years in prison
ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2020 10:28 IST
