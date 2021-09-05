2 killed, 1 missing as floods hit eastern Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], September 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Flash floods triggered by torrential rains in a village in the Indonesian province of East Nusa Tenggara early Saturday have left at least two people dead and one still missing, the country's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said.

The agency also said that at least 26 residents in Inerie village in Ngada district were forced to leave their houses following the disaster, and no less than five residential houses were reportedly washed away by the floods.



"This phenomenon was triggered by high-intensity rains on Saturday morning, at 00.00 local time," the agency's acting spokesperson Abdul Muhari said on Saturday.

Local authorities are currently searching for the missing person in the accident.

Indonesia is entering the rainy season as announced by the country's Meteorological, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) late last month. (ANI/Xinhua)

