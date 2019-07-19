Representative image
Representative image

2 killed, 10 injured in Kabul blast

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 09:46 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 19 (ANI): At least two people were killed and 10 others were injured in an explosion near the Kabul University on Friday.
The blast took place in Police District 3 (PD3) area in the city, TOLOnews reported.
The casualties were confirmed by Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry's spokesperson Wahidullah Mayar.
A number of students were waiting outside the university when the explosion occurred, sources said.
According to eyewitnesses, two vehicles went up in flames after the blast.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:19 IST

3 minors detained at Chicago airport, released after 13 hrs

Chicago [USA], July 19 (ANI): Immigration officials on Thursday (local time) detained three children, all US citizens, at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport for 13 hours when they were travelling with a relative from Mexico.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 06:43 IST

US nominates attorney Gene Scalia as Labor secretary

Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): The United States President Donald Trump on Thursday nominated attorney Eugene Gene Scalia as the next Labor Secretary.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 06:32 IST

US may impose sanctions on Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], July 19 (ANI): A day after the US removed Turkey from F-53 fighter jets programme, President Donald Trump on Thursday said it has not ruled out imposing sanction on Ankara over its purchase of Russia S-400 jets.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 05:58 IST

Trump's racist remarks make racism as most searched word

Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): As US President Donald Trump ratcheted up his attack on four minority congresswomen "squad" with his racist remarks, it appears people are reaching for their dictionaries in order to understand the meaning of his accusations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 05:00 IST

Turkey: 15 killed, 20 injured in bus accident

Van [Turkey], July 19 (ANI): Atleast 15 people were killed and 20 others wounded after a minibus carrying illegal migrants overturned in Turkey's eastern province of Van on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 04:59 IST

Israeli forces arrest 11 Palestinians in West Bank

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 19 (ANI): Israeli forces on Thursday arrested eleven Palestinians due to their "suspected involvement in popular terror activities" in an overnight raid carried out across the West Bank.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 04:25 IST

US slaps sanctions on 5 individuals, 7 entities involved in Iran...

Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on five individuals and seven entities based in China, Iran and Belgium which are in connection with Tehran's nuclear programme.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 02:59 IST

Afghanistan: 12 killed, 40 wounded in Taliban attack

Kandahar [Afghanistan], July 19 (ANI): Atleast 12 people, including seven civilians, were killed in a Taliban attack on Kandahar police headquarters on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 02:07 IST

US destroys Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz: Trump

Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): The United States has destroyed an Iranian drone that came 1000 yards close to its warship USS Boxer in the Strait of Hormuz, said President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 01:11 IST

Nepal: 5 injured in bomb explosion

Dhangadhi [Nepal], July 19 (ANI): Atleast five people were injured in a bomb explosion at a local hotel in Dhangadhi of Nepal on Thursday, said police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 00:36 IST

A day after ICJ verdict, Pak to grant consular access to...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): A day after International Court of Justice (ICJ) held Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention, Islamabad on Friday said modalities are being worked out to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:47 IST

ICJ verdict is 'final and binding' on Pakistan: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): India on Thursday said the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav is "final and binding" on Pakistan, which is obliged to act and deliver on the directive given to it.

Read More
iocl