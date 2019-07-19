2 killed, 10 injured in Kabul blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 19 (ANI): At least two people were killed and 10 others were injured in an explosion near the Kabul University on Friday.

The blast took place in Police District 3 (PD3) area in the city, TOLOnews reported.

The casualties were confirmed by Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry's spokesperson Wahidullah Mayar.

A number of students were waiting outside the university when the explosion occurred, sources said.

According to eyewitnesses, two vehicles went up in flames after the blast.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

