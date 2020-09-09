2 killed, 12 injured after blast targets Afghan Vice President's convoy in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 9 (ANI): A suicide blast targetting first Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh's convoy in Kabul left two dead and 12 wounded on Wednesday morning, Pajhwok News Agency reported quoting sources.

Saleh escaped unhurt in the explosion, according to his son Ebad Saleh.

"I was alongside H.E FVP when our vehicle was targetted. I assure you he is fine and everybody is fine, no martyrs from ours just yet," Ebad wrote on Twitter.

The blast was reported in Police District 4 in Taimani area of Kabul at around 7:30 am, TOLOnews reported.

Security forces, ambulances and firefighters are presently at the spot. The area has been cordoned off.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

