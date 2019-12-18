2 killed, 13 injured as parking roof collapse at Riyadh university

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Dec 18 (Sputnik/ANI): Atleast two people died, and 13 others were injured as a result of a parking roof that collapsed at the Almaarefa University in the Saudi Arabian capital city of Riyadh, the country's civil defense service said.

The incident took place on Tuesday.

"An incident of a roof collapse at the southern parking lot of a Maarefa University building in the Dariya district of Riyadh resulted in the death of two people and the injury of 13 people who received necessary medical attention in a timely manner and most were discharged from the hospital in good health," the service wrote on Twitter.

The Saudi civil defense added photos that also showed a partially fallen high wall near the university building and rescuers evacuating people from under the debris. (Sputnik/ANI)

