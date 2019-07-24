Quetta [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): Atleast two people killed and over 20 others suffered injuries in a bomb explosion in Quetta of Pakistan.
Some unidentified terrorists had planted a remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a bicycle near a bus stop, reported Radio Pakistan.
Injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. (ANI)
2 killed, 20 injured in Quetta blast
ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 00:30 IST
