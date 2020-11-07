2 killed, 4 injured as bus collides with train in Bangladesh's Gazipur district

Gazipur [Bangladesh], November 7, (ANI): At least two people were killed and four were injured after a bus collided with a moving train in Bangladesh's Gazipur district in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to Dhaka Tribune Dhaka-bound Nilshagar Express was passing Gazipur's Kaliakair when a bus collided with it. "The train pushed the bus for about half a kilometer before coming to a halt, killing two passengers sitting on the front row seats of the bus on the spot," it quoted officials.



The injured people have been admitted to Kaliakair Upazila Health Complex located near Ghazipur city, 25 km away from the national capital, Dhaka.

The railway services from Dhaka to the northern regions were disrupted following the accident.

"After nearly 5 hours, all operations have been resumed," said the station master of Joydebpur railway station, Gazipur. (ANI)

