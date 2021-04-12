2 killed in gunmen attack in Afghanistan's Balkh

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 12 (ANI): A doctor and his driver were killed in Balkh on Monday morning in an attack by unidentified gunmen.

Mohammad Saleh, chief physician at 209 Shaheen Corps, and his driver were killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen in Balkh province, said police spokesman Adil Shah Adil, reported TOLO News.

The attack took place in Ferdawsi square in district 5 of the city of Mazar-e-Sharif when gunmen opened fire on the doctor's vehicle, Adil said.



The gunmen have escaped from the area, reported TOLO News.

No group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

More details awaited. (ANI)

