Local authorities secure the area outside the club where the mishap occurred in Gwangju, South Korea on Saturday (Photo/Reuters)
2 killed in loft collapse inside Gwangju nightclub, foreign athletes injured

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:50 IST

Gwangju [South Korea], July 27 (ANI): Two people lost their lives while 17 others, including international athletes, sustained injuries after a loft collapsed inside a nightclub here in the wee hours of Saturday.
Local authorities suspect that the mishap occurred due to overcrowding in the elevated area. They also believe that some portion of the loft, which is 2.5 meters above the lower floor, was expanded illegally, according to Yonhap News Agency.
There were around 100 people on the upper floor when it collapsed. Amongst the injured, at least eight are professional swimmers who were in Gwangju to attend the FINA World Championships. Meanwhile, the two deceased individuals have been identified as South Korean civilians.

The eight injured athletes include three Americans, two New Zealanders, one Dutch, one Italian and one Brazilian. Six of them are women and are polo players, save for the Brazilian athlete, according to local authorities. Their wounds are not severe, even though a few of them have undergone minor surgeries for lacerations.
"FINA deeply regrets the situation and sends its best wishes to any victims of this accident," the international swimming body stated.
At least 370 people were present at the club's premises when the mishap occurred. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:33 IST

Venezuela's Supreme Court quashes Oppn's attempt to rejoin Rio Pact

Caracas [Venezuela], July 27 (Xinhua/ANI): Venezuela's Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) on Friday quashed the Juan Guaido-controlled National Assembly's decision to reinstate the country into the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance, commonly known as the Rio Pact.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:41 IST

Mexico to restore two immigration stations on US border

Mexico City [Mexico], July 27 (Xinhua/ANI): The Mexican Foreign Ministry on Friday said that it would restore two immigration centers on its northern border as part of a project to improve conditions and expedite processing for new immigrants.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 11:51 IST

LNA conducts airstrikes targeting Misrata near Tripoli

Tripoli [Libya], July 27 (Sputnik/ANI): The Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) attacked military targets in the north Libyan city of Misrata, a military source told Sputnik.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 11:38 IST

Suicide bombing kills 4 personnel, injures 20 in Ghazni

Ghazni [Afghanistan], July 27 (ANI): At least four Afghan personnel were killed while 20 people were injured after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden vehicle near a building in Ab Band district here on Saturday.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 10:23 IST

US approves sale of F-16 program support to Pak following...

Washington [USA], July 27 (Sputnik/ANI): The US State Department approved the sale of F-16 fighter jet program technical support to Pakistan, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 10:21 IST

Modi to address 50,000 people in Houston this September

Texas [USA], July 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a 50,000 people-strong gathering at the NRG Stadium in Houston here on September 22.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 08:30 IST

2 Indians rescued from sinking Iranian cargo ship near Azerbaijan

Baku [Azerbaijan], July 27 (ANI): The two Indians on board an Iranian cargo vessel 'Shabahang,' which sank near the Lankaran port here on Friday, were rescued along with seven of their Iranian crew members, according to the Deputy Head of Iran Ports and Maritime Organisation.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 06:50 IST

5.9 magnitude quake jolts Batanes in Philippines

Manila [Philippines], July 27 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale struck off Batanes province of Philippines in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 06:46 IST

US Supreme Court allows Trump administration to use $2.5bn in...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): The US Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for the Trump administration to use USD 2.5 billion from the Department of Defence to construct parts of a wall along the southwestern border that the government argues is necessary to protect national security.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 06:16 IST

Saudi Arabia suspends visas to pilgrims from Congo fearing...

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], July 27 (ANI): Saudi Arabia has suspended issuing visas to pilgrims from the Democratic Republic of the Congo over fears that Ebola could spread during next month's Hajj pilgrimage there.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 05:10 IST

114 killed in Bangladesh floods

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 27 (ANI): At least 114 people have been killed due to excessive flooding triggered by incessant rains and a deluge from Himalayan rivers in India and Nepal, authorities said on Friday.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 04:38 IST

Coast guards recover dozens of bodies of drowned migrants off...

Tripoli [Libya], July 27 (ANI): The coast guards here on Friday recovered dozens of bodies of Europe-bound migrants, a day after roughly 150 people, including women and children, went missing when their boats capsized in the Mediterranean Sea.

