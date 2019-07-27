2 killed in loft collapse inside Gwangju nightclub, foreign athletes injured

Gwangju [South Korea], July 27 (ANI): Two people lost their lives while 17 others, including international athletes, sustained injuries after a loft collapsed inside a nightclub here in the wee hours of Saturday.

Local authorities suspect that the mishap occurred due to overcrowding in the elevated area. They also believe that some portion of the loft, which is 2.5 meters above the lower floor, was expanded illegally, according to Yonhap News Agency.

There were around 100 people on the upper floor when it collapsed. Amongst the injured, at least eight are professional swimmers who were in Gwangju to attend the FINA World Championships. Meanwhile, the two deceased individuals have been identified as South Korean civilians.



The eight injured athletes include three Americans, two New Zealanders, one Dutch, one Italian and one Brazilian. Six of them are women and are polo players, save for the Brazilian athlete, according to local authorities. Their wounds are not severe, even though a few of them have undergone minor surgeries for lacerations.

"FINA deeply regrets the situation and sends its best wishes to any victims of this accident," the international swimming body stated.

At least 370 people were present at the club's premises when the mishap occurred. (ANI)

