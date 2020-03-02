Baghdad [Iraq], Mar 02 (ANI): A blast rocked Baghdad's Green Zone which houses the US embassy on Friday, Russia Today reported.
According to the reports, two missiles struck in the vicinity of US embassy.
The Green Zone in the last few months has witnessed several missile attacks. The US blamed Iran for the attack. (ANI)
2 missiles hit near US embassy in Baghdad
ANI | Updated: Mar 02, 2020 03:55 IST
Baghdad [Iraq], Mar 02 (ANI): A blast rocked Baghdad's Green Zone which houses the US embassy on Friday, Russia Today reported.