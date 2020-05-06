2-month-old among 17 fresh COVID-19 cases in Nepal; tally now 99

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 6 (ANI): A 2-month-old is among the 17 new coronavirus cases reported in Nepal, the country's Health Ministry confirmed on Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Himalayan country has now touched 99.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota said that new cases from Parsa District include a two-month-old, the youngest COVID-19 patient in the country.

"17 new cases have been recorded from the Birgunj City of Parsa District. They are from the same family and their age ranges from 2 months to 66 years.7 of infected are Females while 10 are Males," Dr Devkota said.

For further observation, the newly infected people will be kept in isolation of Narayani Hospital in Birgunj.

As per the ministry, the throat swab samples of the new cases were tested at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu.

In less than a week, Nepal has broken its records of the single-day rise on three occasions. Last week, 16 new cases were reported in Banke District alone.

As per the Health Ministry, Nepal's province no.1 has recorded the highest number (31) of cases among all other provinces.

Of the 22 people who had recovered from the infection, 3 people have again tested positive for the virus.

According to recent estimates, Nepal has 80 active cases of the novel coronavirus. (ANI)

