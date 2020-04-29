2 new Covid-19 cases registered in Nepali districts bordering India, tally jumps to 58

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 29 (ANI): Nepal on Wednesday reported four new cases of Covid-19 in Bara and Parsa Districts bordering India, which pushed the total tally of infected cases to 58, authorities said.

An official from Ministry for Social Development confirmed the new infections which are believed to have been transferred from India.

"Four new cases have been confirmed today from Bara and Parsa who are currently undergoing test at National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu," Ram Prasad Ghimire, Secretary at the Ministry confirmed ANI over phone.

"It has been learned that they recently came back from Delhi after attending the Markaz. A team has been deployed for tracing the individuals whom the two met in recent days. We are working on further details of their travel history," Ghimire added.

On Sunday, Birgunj in Parsa District had reported two new Covid-19 cases while 2 other cases were reported in Rautahat district on Tuesday. (ANI)

