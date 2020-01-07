Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 7 (ANI): At least two Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots were killed in a training aircraft crash near the M.M. Alam Base in Mianwali on Tuesday.
According to a PAF spokesperson, the PAF FT-7 aircraft was "on a routine operational training mission" when it crash-landed near Mianwali, Geo News reported.
Both pilots, Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman were killed, the spokesperson added.
A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident. (ANI)
2 PAF pilots killed in air crash near Mianwali
ANI | Updated: Jan 07, 2020 16:32 IST
