2 Pak policemen killed in blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Bajur [Pakistan], November 13 (ANI): Two Pakistan police officers were killed in a bomb blast in Bajur of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday morning.



The bomb blast took place near Raghagan Dam, confirming that it had taken the lives of the police officers, Geo News reported.

According to police, the bomb blast had been conducted via a remote control device, adding that law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the area and were carrying out a search operation to look for suspicious activity.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

