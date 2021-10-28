2 Pak soldiers killed in exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 28 (ANI): Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists attempting to cross the fence along the Pak-Afghan border into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district, local media reported on Wednesday.

Citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Dawn reported that terrorists from inside Afghanistan attempted to infiltrate into Pakistan in the intervening night between October 26 and October 27.

"Troops initiated a prompt response and thwarted the attempted illegal crossing by engaging the terrorists," the ISPR said in a statement.



It added that during the exchange of fire with the terrorist, 24-year-old Lance Naik Asad, a resident of Kurram, and 21-year-old Sepoy Asif, a resident of Lakki Marwat, were killed, Dawn reported

Last week, two soldiers were killed and two others injured in a terrorist attack in the North Waziristan tribal district.

According to officials, fighting between security forces and terrorists had broken out near Miramshah, the headquarters of North Waziristan, and one terrorist had also been killed in the exchange of fire, Dawn reported. (ANI)

