2 Pakistani security personnel killed, 3 injured in clashes with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 14 (ANI): Two security personnel, including an officer, were killed, while three others suffered injuries during the clashes with terrorists in Zewa area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram tribal district in Pakistan, Dawn reported citing officials on Wednesday.

As per Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Captain Basit Ali, 25, and Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, 22, were killed in an exchange of fire with the terrorists.

On Tuesday, officials said that three other soldiers of Frontier Corps sustained injuries.

Citing the reports, Dawn reported that paramilitary forces were conducting the operation in the mountainous area in the east of Parachinar to find five kidnapped workers of a cellular company.



However, the encounter between the security personnel and the terrorists occurred on Monday.

The officials said that the security forces launched the operation in the area when the bullet-riddled body of a worker was found in Zaimokhet area. The deceased worker was identified as Kashif, who belonged to Okara district of Punjab province.

Kurram district police officer Tahir Iqbal told Dawn that a group of terrorists kidnapped the five workers of the cellular company in Zaimokhet area of central tehsil on July 6 when the workers were installing a tower in the area to launch the cellphone service.

The officials said that a terrorists commander who had joined the so-called Islamic State (IS) group was involved in the kidnapping of the five workers. The officials further added that the kidnappers released video footage of the captives in which they demanded ransom for their release.

A senior official dealing with the security situation in the area confirmed presence of terrorists groups, including IS, in central part of Kurram district, reported Dawn. (ANI)

